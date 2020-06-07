‘Hola Guyana’ radio show seeks to bridge gap between cultures

With host Alfredo Ballesteros at the helm, ‘Hola Guyana,’ currently the country’s sole Spanish/Latin radio programme, hit the airwaves some six months ago on MEGA 102.1 FM and has since attracted thousands of fans from Spanish communities around Guyana as well as from a number of Latin American countries.

‘Hola Guyana’ introduces Guyana to the Latin music and Spanish language promoted on the station while also promoting Guyana’s culture along with the latest local news and music by Guyanese artistes. The two-hour programme is aired from Monday to Friday at 1pm.

Ballesteros, a Cuban national, first came to Guyana as a visitor in February of 2019. Impressed with the Guyanese culture, he returned on December 7, this time with a proposal to have a Latin/Spanish programme that would cater for the many Spanish-speaking immigrants residing in Guyana as well as nationals of Spanish-speaking countries living outside of Guyana. MEGA 102.1 FM jumped at the idea and shortly after his arrival here, he was hosting his very own programme.

Broadcasting comes as nothing new to Ballesteros, who worked in the media as a broadcaster on the radio and wrote for the digital and print media also. He was employed with the Radio Grito de Baire (Contramaestre municipal radio), Triple M Oriental (Radio of the Third Front Municipality) and the Sierra Maestra and Turquino newspapers.

Broadcasting, Ballesteros said, has always been his intended career as he recalled that when he was about six years old his mother often took him to visit the radio station where they lived in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. Soon after he was one of several children involved in a children’s radio programme. By the time he was fifteen, Ballesteros was volunteering at the radio station and later began working there when he was eighteen.

“One day I was walking on Regent Street and I saw the sign of the radio station opposite of Bounty Supermarket. By that time I had already realised that there was no Spanish transmission on the radio for the Latin community, which is a big community in Guyana. I realise this is my opportunity to be part of this and give the Latin community the opportunity to get to know the Guyanese culture and enjoy radio programming in Spanish. Right now in Guyana there are a lot of Venezuelans, Cubans, Columbians and people from Dominican Republic,” said Ballesteros as he explained through his translator ‘Carlos’, how the idea for the radio station came about.

Since ‘Hola Guyana’ hit the airwaves, there has been great feedback Ballesteros said. He added that many Guyanese while unable to understand what is presented on air, have praised the songs. Spanish students from the University of Guyana say that they are better informed of the language through this programme and have indicated this to the broadcaster.

Among the information shared on Guyana are about places like the Kaieteur Falls, the Demerara Harbour Bridge, as well as the latest news on the national elections, COVID-19 in Guyana and measures that were put in place to combat the virus. With regard to Guyanese music, the programme would sometimes play some of Timeka Marshall’s, Michelle ‘Big Red’ King’s or Adrian Dutchin’s singles along with music by other Guyanese artistes. These three singers have become favourites among Ballesteros’ Latin fans.

Ballesteros believes that already he is creating a revolutionary change between Guyana and the Latin community in and outside of Guyana. He hopes that he can also take his Latin program to the television where he is can reach a wider section of the Latin community as well as the Guyanese populace who may have better understanding of the Latin culture through a programme that is televised. Already he has started doing this via Facebook live but a televised programme, he posited, will cater for more than music and focus largely on the cultures of both Guyana and Cuba.

The Guyanese community he said has been very receptive to him, his programme, and all the projects he has in mind. Ballesteros added that he couldn’t be more grateful for the MEGA 102.1 FM team who has supported him from day one. He’s not sure whether he’s here for good but come what may, he intends to make a difference in both the Guyanese and Latin communities.