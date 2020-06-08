Holding one’s breath for an expeditious, transparent and credible recount of the votes (Part VI)

As this process concludes, it is important for all stakeholders to uphold the integrity of the process and peacefully accept the wishes of the Guyanese population. There will be disappointment for those who have lost. Those who are elected must take on this responsibility with humility and demonstrate that they will govern for the benefit of every Guyanese citizen. We encourage party leaders to commit to constitutional reform and reconciliation to ensure every Guyanese, regardless of party affiliation, sees how their government will work in their best interest.

Ambassadors of the ABCE countries

Today marks the 34th day since the commencement of the recount of the votes cast in the 2 March 2020 general and regional elections. As of last Saturday, a total of 2,265 out of 2339 ballot boxes have been opened and recounted.