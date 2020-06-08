Caribbean People Stand in Solidarity Against Anti-Black State Violence in the USA

(An Open Letter to Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Chair of the Caricom Community and Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, Caricom Secretary-General)

We, members of the Caribbean community, join with voices raised all over the world to condemn the brutal killing of George Floyd, a 46 year old resident of Minnesota on May 25, 2020, Breonna Taylor, a 26 year old EMT shot in her home by police in Kentucky on March 13, 2020 and Tony McDade, 38 year old resident of Tallahassee shot by police on May 27 2020. We stand in solidarity with the family, friends and community of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade, the African Americans and all those living in America of all races, genders, sexualities, abilities, ages, religions and ethnicities who have come out in their millions publicly to protest the most recent police killings, to condemn racism in all its forms, to remind us all that Black lives matter, that racism is an insidious, soul destroying, inhumane form of violence.

We note that the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade are not isolated or maverick occurrences, but part of a repeating pattern of unjust murders of African Americans which is related to systemic, institutionalized anti-Black racism enforced through continuous racial profiling of the Black population by the police and state apparatus.

We in the Caribbean share a common history with African Americans and Black folks living in the US. Many are also Caribbean people whose labour over generations has helped to build the United States of America and who have served and continued to serve that country. What is more, the racial order which has historically structured the United States, is the same racial order that structured the contemporary global racial order so that anti-Black racism in the powerful United States has massive global reach. We have withstood and overcome enslavement and indentureship, systems which were racist at their core and used racism to dominate, enslave and rule. Black folks living in the US (many of Caribbean heritage) and their communities supported our struggle to dismantle those systems: George Liele, WEB DuBois, Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, Stokely Carmichael, Malcolm X, June Jordan, Audre Lorde and Claudia Jones, just to name a few.

We call on CARICOM and ALL Caribbean leaders to unite with us, the millions of African Americans, Black folks living in the US and other Americans of all ethnicities and the global community to:

• Call for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade, and to demand that ALL those responsible for their deaths be brought to justice;

• Offer solidarity across national divides for the family, friends and community of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and all others who have been arrested, tear gassed and assaulted by law enforcement;

• Dismantle state endorsed racism and violence that makes itself visible through the incarceration, surveillance and deportation of Black folks;

• Call on the United States government to listen to the voices calling for an end to the institutionalization of racism in America in all its forms, and to commit to dismantling covert and overt racial discrimination and to enact the words of the American constitution, which states that all are “created equal and that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”;

We also call on CARICOM and its leaders to also take stock of the police and military killings in their own countries. At this time we remember especially and demand justice for Susan Bogle, 44-year-old disabled Jamaican woman, shot to death on May 27th in her

home in August Town, St Andrew in a police-military raid. In every Caribbean country, one death by agents of the state, is one too many.

June 5, 2020.

Honor Ford-Smith, Jamaica/Canada

Joan Joy Grant Cummings,

Jamaica/CanadaRhoda Reddock,

Trinidad & Tobago Peggy Antrobus,

Grenada/St. Vincent/Barbados Judith

Wedderburn, Jamaica Nan Peacocke,

Grenada/St. Vincent/Canada

Opal Palmer Adisa, Institute for Gender

and Development Studies, University

of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica

Chelsea Fung, Guyana/Canada Monifa

Adebola, Barbados Vanda Radzik,

Guyana Kimalee Phillip , Caribbean

Solidarity Network, Canada/Grenada

Danuta Radzik, Help & Shelter, Guyana

Alissa Trotz, Canada/Guyana

Kurt Williams, Trinidad & Tobago

Danielle Smith, Canada/Barbados

Angela Robertson, Canada

Alexandrina Wong, Antigua

Lynette Joseph-Brown, Individual,

Guyana Karen de Souza, Red Thread,

Guyana Wintress White, Guyana

Kirk Quevedo, Trinidad & Tobago

Akende Rudder, NGO, Trinidad and

Tobago Holly Bynoe, Tilting Axis, St

Vincent and the Grenadines/Barbados

Ralph Murray, The Bahamas

Orchid Burnside, Bahamas

Annalee D Davis, Independent Visual

Artist, Barbados Beverley Mullings,

Canada/Jamaica/United Kingdom

Terry Ann Roy, Queer Corner, Trinidad

and Tobago Akeema Driggs, USA

Latoya Joseph , Trinidad and Tobago

Raisa, Trinidad and Tobago

La Tosha Hart, Trinidad & Tobago

Megan Gill, Trinidad and Tobago

Lauriston S. Parris, Barbados

Kwailan X, Tobago

James Dupraj, Trinidad and Tobago

Pam Burnside, Bahamas

Amanda Francis, Trinidad and Tobago

Renuka Anandjit, Trinidad and Tobago

Marcia Forbes, 51% Coalition, Jamaica

Aduke Joseph- Caesar, Trinidad and

Tobago Natalie Bennett,

Jamaica/United States Marie Roach-

Hepburn, The Bahamas

Meghan Ghent, Trinidad and Tobago

Diana Fox, Bridgewater State

University, USA Anastazia Carter, USA

& The Bahamas Jessica Jaja, St.

Vincent and the Grenadines

Maya Trotz, United States

Mikia Carter, The Bahamas

Tarini Bhagwansingh, Trinidad

Kaye Hepburn, The Bahamas

Camille Hernandez-Ramdwar,Ryerson

University, Trinidad&Tobago/Canada

Michael Edwards, University of The

Bahamas, The Bahamas

Ro-Ann Mohammed, Barbados

Anique Jordan, Canada

Angelique. V. Nixon, Institute for

Gender & Development Studies, The

UWI, Trinidad & Tobago/The Bahamas

Natalie Wood, Black queer mother and

artist, Trinidad and Canada

Lequanne Collins-Bacchus, Canada

Nevannah Norris, Canada

Junior Duplessis, Haiti, USA

Sharon Powell, Guyana/England

Nicole Wood, United States and Canada

Daphne Schalau, USVI & USA

Niala Maharaj, Trinidad and Tobago

Asiya Mohammed, Trinidad and

Tobago Carol Roach, Bahamas

Caroline Allen, Caribbean Association

of Feminist Research and Action,

Trinidad and Tobago/ United Kingdom

Arlene Nash Ferguson, The Bahamas

Chandelle O’Neill, Trinidad & Tobago

Anaís Carter, The Bahamas

Jay Joseph, Trinidad and Tobago

Owen Bethel, Bahamas

Salima Bacchus-Hinds, Guyana

erna brodber, blackspace, jamaica

Letitia Pratt, The Bahamas

Xan-Xi, WE Artists’ Collective, The

Bahamas Donna Rose-Caesar,

Jamaica/Trinidad &Tobago

Kimberly Palmer, St. Vincent / Canada

Karyn De Freitas, Trinidad & Tobago

Danielle Mohammed, Trinidad &

Tobago Giselle Fletcher, Trinidad &

Tobago

Sandra McPhee, The Bahamas

Melba Peters, Canada

Azizah Hosein, Trinidad &

Tobago/United States

Shivana Jalim, Trinidad and Tobago

David Austin, Canada

Satira Maharaj, Trinidad & Tobago

Rose-Cecilia Askew, The

Bahamas/Barbados

Samantha Hallinger, St. Vincent and the

Grenadines Thelesha Gray,

Guyana/United States

Akuzuru, Artist, Trinidad & Tobago

Corey J, Canada

Nicole Wood, United States and Canada

Camille Turner, Canada

Cathy Kleinhans, amaica

Winston James, University of

California, Irvine, United States

Natalie Willis, Grand Bahama, The

Bahamas Dr Stephanie Fletcher-Lartey,

Jamaican Association of Australia,

Jamaica/Australia

Yvonne Bobb-Smith, Independent,

Trinidad and Tobago

Karen Palmer, Saint Vincent & the

Grenadines

Rhonda Bharath, Trinidad and Tobago

Karen Palmer, Saint Vincent & the

Grenadines Jennifer Jones, Jamaica

Abbyssinian Carto, United

States/Guyana Patrice Allen,

Canada/Jamaica

Kurt Williams, Trinidad and Tobago

Nicole Burrowes, USA

Nikoli Attai, Trinidad & Tobago

Sheila Moyston, Canada

Hilary Nicholson, Jamaica

Dr. Amon Saba Saakana,

Commissioning Editor, Karnak

House,Trinidad & Tobago, United

States Emilie Jabouin, Canada

Karimah Rahman, Canada

Stephanie Leitch, Womantra, Trinidad

and Tobago Jade Nixon, Women and

Gender Studies, University of Toronto,

Canada Asha Natalia Maharaj, Trinidad

& Tobago Esha Green, The Bahamas

Bianca Wagner, The Bahamas

K. Banton, United Kingdom

Vanisha Somauroo, United Kingdom

Josephine Whitehead, Help and Shelter,

Guyana Joel Simpson, SASOD, Guyana

Vidyaratha Kissoon, Guyana

Melinda Janki, Attorney-at-Law,

Guyana Ayo Dalgey-Dean, Guyana

Imani Duncan, Jamaica

Afi Ford Hopson, U.C.A.N. Theatre

Company, Trinidad and Tobago

Raquel Thomas Caesar, Citizens,

Against Rape, Guyana Danielle

Andrade, Jamaica Kobe Smith,

GRPA/YAM, Guyana Diana McCaulay,

Jamaica Leonard Brown,

Jamaica/Australia Carol Narcisse,

Jamaica Alberta E. Whittle, University

of Edinburgh, Barbados Élysse

Marcellin, Trinidad & Tobago

Michelle V. Rowley, Trinidad &

Tobago/United States Jiselle Griffith,

Canada/Trinidad Terese Joseph,

USA/Trinidad/Grenada Roshini

Kempadoo, London/Guyana

Nicole Brown, Jamaica

Lorna Lee, Jamaica Jeanette Campbell,

‘Jamaica Nik Redman,

Canada/Barbados Colleen Wint-Bond,

Jamaica Patrick. E. Bernard, Trinidad &

Tobago Krystal Raghoo, Canada