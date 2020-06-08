APNU+AFC claims ‘massive electoral fraud’ affecting over 84,000 votes

With the conclusion of the recount process showing victory for the opposition PPP/C, the incumbent APNU+AFC yesterday claimed that there had been massive fraud and said it was putting GECOM “on notice” that illegal votes cannot produce a valid result.

From proclaiming victory and calling for the swearing in of incumbent President David Granger, APNU+AFC has dramatically changed its narrative since the recount started by charging that there has been massive fraud.

Widespread reportage and evidence has shown that District Four’s Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo had tried to fix the result in favour of APNU+AFC by producing false numbers from a spreadsheet. This was however detected and a recount of votes subsequently agreed. After one of its candidates failed in a bid to halt the recount, APNU+AFC immediately began claiming irregularities at the start pf the process on May 6th. It has thus far been unable to substantiate its claims and none of the other contestants at the elections or international observer groups have supported its position.