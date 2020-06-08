Testing gives authorities better handle on Palms COVID-19 outbreak

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) representative Dr. William Adu-Krow has stated that now that testing has been done at the state-run Palms Geriatric Home, authorities will have a better handle on the situation there.

He noted last week that the Ministry has done a good job at the facility and that a review was being done to ascertain if some of the patients should be taken elsewhere so as to reduce the numbers and contain the spread at the home.

Dr. Adu-Krow did, however, note that following reviews of the conditions at the home, it was recognised that there was no decontamination chamber at the facility.