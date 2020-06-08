Fury-Wilder III on Boxing Day in Australia?

(BBC) Reports suggest that the third Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder heavyweight fight could take place at Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium in Australia on 26 December.

“We are flexible around the timing, but if we did it at 1:30pm on Boxing Day, it would be beamed back into the States on Christmas night,” Australian promoter Dean Lonergan told The Sydney Morning Herald.

For British fans, the fight would be aired around 2:30am (GMT) on Boxing Day.

The idea isn’t as far-fetched as you think – WBC champion Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum has worked with Lonergan before, notably when Filipino Manny Pacquiao travelled to Brisbane in 2017 and was surprisingly beaten by Jeff Horn.

Fury’s career – a remarkable story – has often been compared to the Rocky Balboa films. Should this fight, date and location come to fruition, it would have striking similarities to Rocky IV, when Balboa took on Ivan Drago in Russia on Christmas Day.