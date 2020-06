All eyes now on GECOM -as tabulation of recounted votes completed

With the tedious recount of votes from the March 2nd general elections now complete, all eyes are now on the CARICOM observer mission and GECOM.

The verdict of the three-person CARICOM team is seen as having special weight in the process leading to a final certification of the election result by GECOM.

Today at 3 pm representatives of 10 political parties, two international and several local observer groups will return to the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) for the last time.