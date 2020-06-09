GuySuCo facing closure if no $$ from govt – GAWU

The main sugar Union GAWU says it has learnt that the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GuySuCo) is facing the prospect of closure having exhausted its finances and is desperately seeking the support of the Government.

In a press release today, GAWU said that in a letter of May 15, 2020 from GuySuCo Chairman, John Dow to President David Granger, Dow appealed for the President’s intervention “…to use your good offices to arrange for funding to prevent the impending closure of the Industry”. In the letter, GAU said that Dow told President Granger that “….GuySuCo needs funds now to be able to survive after the 2nd week June 2020”. The GAWU, through its representative on the GuySuCo Board, has learnt that the President did not respond to the Corporation’s request, the release said.

For the thousands of Guyanese who directly and indirectly who still depend on the sugar industry for their livelihoods, this is most disturbing news at this time.