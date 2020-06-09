Paloma Mohamed-Martin new UG Vice Chancellor

The University of Guyana’s Council today announced that the year-long search for the Institution’s 11th Vice Chancellor has ended and that the successful Candidate is Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, PhD, the first woman to be named Vice Chancellor in the 57-year history of the University of Guyana.

“The Council warmly congratulates and wishes her a productive and successful tenure.

The Council also extends its sincere appreciation to all applicants and short-listed candidates, and to the Search Committee and Teams of Evaluators for their months of diligent service”, a release today from the council said.