Presiding Officers maintain they received instruction not to include documents in disputed East Coast ballot boxes

Some Presiding Officers (POs) from the East Coast of Demerara polling stations, which have now become the focal point of the APNU+AFC’s allegations of electoral fraud due to missing documents, say they acted on instructions from their Deputy Returning Officers (DROs) to not place them in the ballot boxes.

When Stabroek News contacted four of the POs, some were reluctant to comment on the issue, while the others refused to as they said they are fearful since some of their colleagues have received threats.

The coalition has objected to the inclusion of results from 29 boxes from stations from Vryheid’s Lust to Chateau Margot, on the East Coast, while saying that several “statutorily required documents” were missing from them. These account for over 5,000 votes, with the majority of them being cast in favour of the PPP/C.