Chickens to be distributed to indigenous communities as part of COVID-19 relief

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MoIPA) in collaboration with the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will be distributing chickens to various indigenous communities across Guyana to ensure that their residents do not suffer from food shortages during the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the MoIPA Communications Officer Alethea Grant, when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Guyana, the ministry implemented several measures to ensure that the 215 indigenous communities are protected and to curb the impact of COVID-19.

Addressing food security for villages, the MoIPA in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture has donated a quantity of planting materials to assist farmers with kitchen gardens and farms. Baramita, a community in Region One, was the first to benefit from this initiative.