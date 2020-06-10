Guyana Goldfields halts mining

Canadian-owned Guyana Goldfields Inc (GGI) has halted its mining activities at its open pit and satellite pits in Cuyuni/Mazaruni.

In a release yesterday, the GGI announced out of its Toronto, Canada headquarters that mining of Phase 4 at its Rory’s Knoll open pit and satellite pits has now been completed. The company stated that in accordance with its previously announced plan, it will continue to process stockpiles until approximately the end of June and thereafter the mine site will go into care and maintenance.

The company is shifting from open pit mining to underground mining.