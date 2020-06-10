David Granger has shown his true colours

Dear Editor,

In a previous letter (published by SN on 2020/04/19) I asked if there was any chance that Mr Granger and APNU+AFC will accept the results of the recount and exit gracefully. It was a rhetorical question. I was certain I knew the answer but there was a part of me that wanted me to be wrong. I wanted see David Granger leave office trying to heal the political divide he exacerbated by his own actions since losing the No Confidence Motion in December 2018. David Granger showed his true colours on Saturday. In his address to the nation he answered the question with an emphatic No.

Some facts are worth repeating.

As was the case with the NCM, David Granger knew, or ought to have known, that APNU+AFC lost the election on March 2. He knew, or ought to have known, that Mingo manipulated the results for Region 4 to give his party a contrived victory. He knew that the international observers expressed grave concerns about Mingo’s actions and his declarations. He also knew, or ought to have known, of the evidence presented to Chief Justice (Ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire who ordered Mingo to cease and desist from his unlawful actions. He knew, or ought to have known, that Mingo disregarded the order of the learned Chief Justice (Ag) and persisted with his unlawful actions.

Notwithstanding these known facts, David Granger refused to condemn Mingo’s efforts to steal the election for his party. After Mingo’s first attempt at magic, David Granger said the election was legal and “democracy and rule of law have prevailed.” When Mingo’s actions were challenged in court David Granger said “the opposition is disseminating a narrative that is no more than a falsification of reality.” When Mingo disobeyed the order of the learned Chief Justice (Ag), Mr Granger’s party defended his actions and cheered him on. APNU+AFC declared victory and wanted David Granger to be “sworn in very quickly.”

As the recount has exposed the fictitious numbers used by Mingo, it is truly remarkable to hear David Granger say that legal challenges by the opposition obstructed the work of the Elections Commission. Yes, Mr Granger is still complaining that legal challenges by the opposition obstructed the swearing in of an unelected David Granger as President based on a bogus declaration by Mingo.

He said legal action by the opposition “allowed the Supreme Court to determine the way forward.” Clearly, he would have preferred that authority to rest with Mingo and Lowenfield.

Since the election Mr Granger has tried to convey the impression that he was above the fray. He spoke eloquently about the independence of Gecom and his policy of non-interference to justify his failure to act responsibly at critical points. With the recount then approaching the critical deliberative stage, Mr Granger appeared to have lost his script. In his statement intended mostly for an audience of one he unabashedly expressed what he expects from the Chairman of Gecom and the Chief Election Officer. It is only June but Mr Granger’s statement on Saturday reads like a letter to Santa Claus. The Chairman willing, his presents will be delivered shortly.

He touched on reports of irregularities all of which emanated from within his party but never mentioned Mingo. Unsubstantiated reports are not facts. Like Harmon a few days earlier he threw all his party’s poll watchers under the bus. Electoral fraud at the level of the polling station would require a grand conspiracy by all persons present including APNU+AFC representatives unless they were grossly incompetent or asleep.

The election was held on March 2. President Granger accompanied by Harmon, visited many polling stations that day. He did not receive a “single complaint” from anyone. He praised Gecom for administering the elections “as it is authorised to do” and “in an efficient manner.” He told Guyanese that the process was moving smoothly and the international observers should have nothing to complain about. He was right on all counts.

No one, including APNU+AFC expressed any concerns about the conduct or credibility of the elections. The international observers gave it a thumbs up and the Chairman of Gecom said it was a “grand day.” And it was. Nine of the ten regions declared their results promptly and everything was on track and moving smoothly; until Mingo got “tired” sometime around 8 pm on March 3, 2020.

The rest is history: And David Granger showed his true colours last Saturday.

Yours faithfully,

Milton Jagannath