Relaxed Campbell eyeing runs on England tour

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Opener John Campbell wants to score heavily on the England tour but says he will not be putting himself under any pressure to do so.

The left-hander was part of a 14-man squad which left the Caribbean on Monday for the three-Test series against England next month.

“I’m not really a goal-setter, you know, because sometimes when you set goals you tend to pressure yourself. I’m basically being open-minded,” Campbell told the Observer newspaper here before leaving the region.

“Of course, I’d love to score big runs, a lot of runs…I just want to do well for myself, and I know that will benefit the team.”

Campbell has had a quiet start to his Test career, averaging nearly 30 from six Tests since making his debut against England in the Caribbean last year.

He enjoyed a number of starts during his debut series before finally notching his maiden half-century against Afghanistan last November in India.

Campbell, a naturally attacking player, said he was cognisant of the adjustments which needed to be made especially in English conditions.

“We’re going to be playing against some of the best bowlers in the world,” said Campbell, who has formed a crucial partnership at the top of the order with experienced Kraigg Brathwaite.

“It will be in their own conditions so it will definitely be a challenge and one that I’m definitely looking forward to.”

He added: “I plan to watch the ball for long and look for it to make contact with the middle of the bat.”

Campbell is coming off a mixed first class campaign where he managed 491 runs at an average of 32 with two hundreds, in eight matches.

However, he is expected to be a key part of the West Indies final XI for the series, especially with fellow left-handers Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer declining an invitation for the tour.

The series, to be played behind closed doors at the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford, will be the first to be played in nearly four months since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cessation of international cricket globally.

Players will also be isolated from the public for the seven-week duration of the tour.