Jagdeo calls for swift swearing in of Ali

As he signalled a role for himself in the next government, former two-term President and PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that the constitution provides that PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali should be declared the winner based on votes gained.

“Article 177: 2 (b) is quite clear… it says that once it is established that one list has more numbers than the other, then the presidential candidate with the majority vote is deemed the president of Guyana, is deemed, and the Chair of GECOM shall declare him as president,” Jagdeo yesterday told reporters, following a meeting he and Ali had with Commissioner of Police Leslie James at Eve Leary, Georgetown.

“It has already been established now that the PPP’s list has the most votes and, therefore, Irfaan Ali is already deemed the President of Guyana. It’s awaiting that section of the Constitution, which says that the Chair of GECOM shall now declare him …so as far as we are concerned, all of the shenanigans to prevent the declaration, it is not going to work because that is the Supreme Law of the country,” he declared.