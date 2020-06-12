Phased reopening of airports – frequent business flier advocates `extreme caution’

A seasoned Guyanese businessman who spoke to the Stabroek Business on condition that he be described only as a “frequent flier” has said that the recently announced phased re-opening of the Cheddi Jagan and Eugene F Correia International Airports announced by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has to be approached with “extreme caution” since “the nature of international air travel allows for things to go wrong once they are overlooked; and believe me, it is easy for things that we have little or no control over to be overlooked,” the businessman added.

Speaking with this newspaper on Tuesday, the businessman said that while he had “noted with interest” what appeared to be “a carefully laid out and phased plan” by GCAA Director Egbert Fields for the reopening of the airports” there was still much that could go wrong if there was no local control over those factors.