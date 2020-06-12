Black Lives Matter march postponed

A planned Black Lives Matter march, which was scheduled to be held in Georgetown yesterday, was postponed after it failed to receive approval from the Guyana Police Force.

One of the organisers of the rally, Eden Corbin, told Stabroek News that due to the restriction on gatherings currently in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities did not approve the rally. When Stabroek News arrived at the Umana Yana assembly point, three police officers where seen on stand-by to disperse any gathering.

Corbin explained that the rally was organized to show solidarity with the “Black lives Matter” movement following the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25th, as well as similar unjust treatment in Guyana.