Guyana gets US$35M for second oil cargo after drop in world prices

Guyana has received US$35 million for the second of the five lifts of one million barrels of oil that it is entitled to this year, a figure that is about US$20 million less than what it received for its first cargo due to a drop world market prices.

“The Natural Resource Fund was yesterday credited with US$35,063,582.06. This represents payment by Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited for Guyana’s second lift,” the Ministry of Finance yesterday confirmed in a statement.

The Ministry of Finance said that the total holdings of the Natural Resources Fund as at June 11, 2020 is US$94,921,803.00.