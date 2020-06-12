More woes for Guyanese stranded overseas

The following is a statement by persons who are lobbying for the return of Guyanese stranded abroad because of COVID-19.

RE: Stranded Guyanese further stranded after broken promises.

The first batch of stranded Guyanese were repatriated on Saturday June 6 on a flight from Miami USA. The Eastern Airlines flight landed at the CJIA at approximately 16:30h with 109 citizens who were all sanitized and screened upon entering the airport.

Once cleared, the passengers were then placed in home quarantine for seven days with representatives of MOPH checking on their wellbeing on a daily basis through visits or telephone calls.

After the incident-free repatriation, senior government officials including Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence and Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Egbert Field pledged weekly flights to have stranded citizens reunited with family in the land of their birth.

There was a Caribbean Airlines flight planned for Thursday June 11 for stranded Guyanese in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados and another flight from the USA, originating from JFK New York, on Saturday June 13 but were both cancelled without any apparent reason.

Our fellow Guyanese are desperate to return home with some barely surviving. They have met the criteria to return even under difficult circumstances but are still left in the wilderness. Our decision makers need to allow our brothers and sisters to come back home.

The plight of our citizens must be heard so we are asking for your effective intervention once again. It is through our efforts previously that the first batch were allowed home. The struggle continues and you are a critical partner.

Please help.

A few of us that were on the only flight to date are home but are willing to see the process through. We will coordinate on behalf of the still stranded Guyanese.

Regards.

