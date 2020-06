Rice exports up by 13% – GRDB -major increase seen for packaged white rice

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has reported a 13% hike in rice exports between January and May this year when compared to the same period last year.

This was revealed by GRDB General Manager Nizam Hassan.

He said in a GRDB press release yesterday, “We’ve done 242,812 tons of export valued (US$99m) compared to 215,330 tons valued at (US$87m) for the corresponding period in 2019.