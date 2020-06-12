More restrictions eased, Barbadians can go back to work

(Barbados Nation) Barbadians were “good” over the last two weeks – for the most part – and the Government of Barbados is rewarding this with the easing of even more of the restrictions which were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The island went 17 days without recording a new infection until Tuesday when four cases were imported from the United States to take the total to 96. On Thursday night, Prime Minister Mia Mottley said “there was no logical reason therefore to keep workers in Barbados from their workplace any further”.

In addition, the curfew which was in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday to Thursday will be discontinued. However, restrictions remain in place for the weekend, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

In an address to the nation from Ilaro Court, the Prime Minister said this would go into effect from June 15, 2020 and last for two weeks, after which there would be another review.

Mottley said she drove around to get a sense of how Barbadians were observing the safety protocols and also consulted with the police. Most acted wisely and responsibly, so she was “not punishing the majority for the indifference and stupidity of a few”.

“Accordingly, we are prepared as a Government to step a little further out of the crease …and to announce first and foremost with the caveat that this too can be reversed … if there is rampant abuse,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said the next few weeks would be busy ones for Parliament with several changes to the laws on the cards. However, consultation would continue and she would take decisive leadership of issues.

She said she hoped to address the nation next week on the way forward.