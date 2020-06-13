Granger says ‘outside’ verdicts on polls ‘reckless’ before end of recount process

While suggesting that comments by regional leaders on Guyana’s elections process have been “premature” and “reckless,” caretaker president David Granger last night urged that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) be allowed to do its work and once again pledged to abide by whatever declaration it makes.

“Let us wait on the elections commission,” Granger said during an interview on Benschop Radio’s “Straight Up Live” talk show as he once again emphasised that the recount process is not yet over. He stressed the importance of GECOM Chairperson Claudette Singh being allowed to do her work and said when the time comes she will make her declaration and the incumbent APNU+AFC will abide by it.

Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield is expected to present a report to the Commission today on the recount, covering the numbers tabulated as well as the contents of 2,339 observation reports generated over during the process. This is expected to inform GECOM’s final pronouncement on the polls.