CAL provides update on repatriation flights for Guyanese

(CAL) Piarco, Trinidad & Tobago, June 14 2020: Caribbean Airlines advises that the airline has held talks with the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority regarding proposed operations to repatriate Guyana nationals who have been stranded across the region since the closure of borders due COVID-19.

Caribbean Airlines supplied the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority with a proposed schedule of repatriation flights and received approval to operate a service between Trinidad, Barbados and Guyana on June 11; with the Guyana Authorities committing to provide a listing of pre-approved Guyanese nationals to the airline.

Subsequently, on June 9, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority advised that the necessary processes were not yet completed by the Guyana Authorities and they were unable to provide the listing of nationals for repatriation to Caribbean Airlines; which would facilitate the advertising of the flight and booking of passengers.

Caribbean Airlines remains committed to supporting repatriation efforts for the citizens of Guyana and looks forward to the completion of the processes and the provision of the necessary approvals from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority.

Caribbean Airlines is currently facilitating repatriation flights for nationals of Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica, Antigua and Bahamas through June 16 and will support further repatriation efforts of Caribbean nationals throughout the region.