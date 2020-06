Guyana Jaguars will need only two players to complete the 15-man contracted players ahead of Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) professional players’ draft tomorrow.

According to a release from CWI, the draft comes ahead of the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup and West Indies Four-Day Championship 2020-2021.

The release stated that only two rounds will be conducted since 13 players were already pre-selected based on the CWI draft structure.