No new COVID-19 case after 32 tests

No new COVID-19 case was reported yesterday after another 32 tests were done, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

The number of deaths remains at 12 and confirmed cases are unchanged at 159. For the first time in recent weeks there is no person in the Intensive Care Unit. The number of tests done so far is 1,959. The number of persons in institutional isolation has dropped from 52 to 48 while the number of persons in institutional quarantine is at 22. The number of recovered cases has risen from 95 to 99.