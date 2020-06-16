A unique opportunity to reset the relationship with the cruise lines

Even at the best of times, the cruise lines are controversial Caribbean partners, sharply dividing opinion between happy travellers, citizens, hoteliers, environmentalists, academics, and governments.

Now, having been absent from the region since early March when the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its first ‘no sail’ order, many questions surround how and when they should return.

The Caribbean clearly wants to welcome cruise passengers back, but it has yet to be seen whether this will be on a common regionally agreed basis.