Man found at Meten-Meer-Zorg was murdered – autopsy

Andy Williams, the construction worker whose partially decomposed body was discovered floating in a trench at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara last Monday, was murdered, an autopsy yesterday confirmed.

Contacted for an update, Commander of Region 3, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean told Stabroek News that the police are now treating the case as a murder since an autopsy yesterday showed that Williams died as a result of blunt force trauma to his head.

Williams, a resident of Lot 136 Zeeburg, WCD was last seen alive on June 6th.