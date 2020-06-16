Recount ‘completely acceptable’ for declaration of result

In a blistering report the three-person scrutinizing team from CARICOM declared that the National Recount of votes and by extension the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections were sufficiently transparent to reflect the will of the Guyanese people and form the basis for the declaration of the results.
“The people of Guyana expressed their will at the ballot box and as a result the CARICOM observer team concludes that the recount results are completely acceptable,” they concluded in their report submitted to GECOM yesterday.