Two COVID-19 patients moved to ICU

Two person have been moved to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
No new case of the Novel Coronavirus was recorded yesterday which meant that the number or positive confirmed cases remain at 159 while there are currently 48 active cases which account for the number of persons currently in institutional isolation. The number of persons tested for the virus so far also remains the same, standing at 1,959. Over the past five days there has been a significant decrease in the number of persons tested for the disease as compared to previous times. No tests were done between June 12th and 13th while prior to that only seven tests were conducted.