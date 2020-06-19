GRA rubbishes reports of secret trashing of documents

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has refuted allegations of improper and secretive disposal of documents from its Camp Street, Georgetown headquarters and insists that whatever was observed was normal and above board.

In a release yesterday, the management of the GRA appealed to those who have been “maliciously” spreading inaccurate and unfounded information to the public through electronic and other media, to desist from doing so in this current political climate.

The GRA referred to recent posts on Facebook alleging that several private garbage disposal vehicles were seen at the GRA’s headquarters loading and carting off ‘documents’ while being observ-ed by its Law Enforcement arm. “This is nothing but a reckless and deliberate attempt to peddle misleading information and propaganda about the Authority for self-serving purposes,” the Authority retorted.