Teen biker dies in Campbellville collision

A Meadow Brook teenager died on Tuesday afternoon in a collision in Campbellville.
Elijah Bollers, 18, of 175 Meadow Brook Gardens, was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a hire car, HC 1527, on Delph and John streets.
Traffic Officer for Region 4 (b) Marlon Fraser explained to this newspaper that the young motorcyclist was proceeding the wrong way up a one-way street while the car in question was proceeding along Delph Street, where he ignored a stop sign and collided with Bollers at the junction.