Drinking buddies charged with murdering construction worker

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with the murder of construction worker Andy Williams, whose partially decomposed body was discovered floating in a trench at Met-en-meerzorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) two weeks ago.

Afrazudeen Ally, called ‘Afraz’, 35, a fisherman of Lot 230 Area G, De Willem, WCD and Yudesh Kissoon, called ‘Chucky’, 29, a labourer of Area G, De Willem, WCD, appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.

The men, who had been drinking with the deceased before a fatal fight erupted, were not required to plead to the indictable charge. The charge states that on June 6th, at De Willem, WCD, they murdered Williams.