Guyanese Fr John Persaud appointed Bishop of Mandeville

Guyanese Priest, Father (Fr) John Persaud, was on Friday appointed as the Bishop of Mande-ville, Jamaica.
The Vatican at 12 pm in Rome (6 am in Guy-ana) announced that Pope Francis appointed Fr Persaud, who serves as a Diocesan Priest of the Diocese of George-town, as the Bishop of Mandeville, Jamaica, according to a press release from Catholic Media Guyana.
Fr Persaud, who has been serving as a priest since 1985, has served the Diocese of Georgetown in various capacities being Parish priest, Vicar General, Vicar for Clergy, Judicial Vicar among other positions.