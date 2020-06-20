Guyana News

Guyanese Fr John Persaud appointed Bishop of Mandeville

Newly appointed Bishop John Derek Persaud (Catholic Media Guyana photo)
Guyanese Priest, Father (Fr) John Persaud, was on Friday appointed as the Bishop of Mande-ville, Jamaica.

The Vatican at 12 pm in Rome (6 am in Guy-ana) announced that Pope Francis appointed Fr Persaud, who serves as a Diocesan Priest of the Diocese of George-town, as the Bishop of Mandeville, Jamaica, according to a press release from Catholic Media Guyana.

Fr Persaud, who has been serving as a priest since 1985, has served the Diocese of Georgetown in various capacities being Parish priest, Vicar General, Vicar for Clergy, Judicial Vicar among other positions.