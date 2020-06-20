Justice For All Party says PPP/C is ‘clear winner’ of polls -urges swearing in of Irfaan Ali without delay

The Justice For All Party (JFAP), a member of the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition, yesterday said it recognised that the opposition People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) has won the March 2nd elections and it argued that presidential candidate Irfaan Ali should be allowed to be sworn in without any delay.

In a statement issued last evening, JFAP Leader C.N Sharma issued an appeal for those who are seeking to delay the final declaration process to desist.

“It has been an exhausting 108 days for all the sons and daughters of this Nation,” he said before declaring “Enough is enough I say!”