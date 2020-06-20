Dancehall artiste drops ‘Dem Boys’, a pithy commentary on local music industry

Dancehall singer/songwriter Clayton ‘Maad Raas’ Smyrna is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, by dropping his newest single, “Dem Boys”, which speaks of his personal experiences in the local music industry.

“Dem Boys” reveals the lack of enthusiasm Clayton experienced within the music industry towards his music and sends a message that despite certain people’s unwillingness to support him, he will continue to rise and pursue his greatest passion.

If there is anything this singer knows of, it is perseverance. Born and raised in South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Clayton is the eldest of four children. As far back as he could he remember, he was raised in a single parent home, whether he lived with his mother or his father. As a boy, the singer shared, he went some days without meals while his mother whom he lived with the most struggled to provide for their family.