The foodie men I miss

Every day I miss the men in my family, for all sorts of reasons. Apart from being loving, kind and gentle, they were also foodies; excellent cooks and tasters, and one of them was also quite the critic. Guess which one was the critic? The youngest of the lot. Sadly, these beloved men I speak of today have all transitioned from this world. As I said, not a day goes by that I do not miss them, however, on Father’s day, their birthdays and at Christmas, my heart weeps.

I was fortunate to have 2 dads while growing up – my father, John and my beloved uncle, Freddy, whom I never called uncle, always Daddy. I always wish they were around so that I could cook for them; I never got the opportunity to. I was fortunate enough though to cook for my eldest male cousin, Davo and my late brother, Eon.