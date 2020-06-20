Tracy Khan hosted virtual show gains momentum

A virtual show launched five weeks ago, ‘One on One with Tracy Khan’, takes full advantage of the new normal wrought by closures resulting from the novel coronavirus.

The one-hour show, which streams on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube on Sundays at 6 pm, provides the platform for discussion on current affairs, social issues, personal issues, and topics that are trending globally.

The last five Sundays have seen virtual guests from Canada, the UK, the US, Jamaica, and Guyana, including influencers, comedians, rappers, and musicians.