Bandits rob contractor in Diamond attack

The police are trying to find three masked bandits who allegedly robbed a contractor of $300,000 in cash shortly after he returned home from an East Bank Demerara (EBD) bank on Friday afternoon.

Region Four (B) Commander Kurleigh Simon confirmed that a report was made of the attack, which occurred around 12.40 pm at Diamond. The victim, who has been identified as Sohan Bridjlall, 43, was held at gunpoint and relieved of the cash and his two phones.

Simon said as the investigation continues, efforts are currently being made to retrieve CCTV footage from the crime scene.