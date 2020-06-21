Kato mother of eight undergoes lifesaving surgery

Junita Gomes, the Kato Village, Region Eight woman who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour more than a year ago, has undergone a successful “lifesaving” surgical procedure to drain the fluid from her brain.

The ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt procedure, which is the first phase of Gomes’ treatment, would have cost $1.8 million at a private hospital and her family was seeking to raise the funds on their own. After head of Neuro-surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) Dr Amarnauth Dukhi learnt of their plight, he offered to do the surgery free of cost.

The surgery was done on June 8th at the GPH and Gomes was discharged last Monday. She is currently recuperating at her home surrounded by her family.