MMA/ADA boosting water supply for West Berbice rice farmers

The Mahaica-Mahaicony-Abary-Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ ADA) is clearing canals, among other interventions, to ensure that farmers on the West Coast of Berbice have access to adequate irrigation water for the autumn crop, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

DPI reported on Friday that Drainage and Irrigation Manager Mahendranauth Ramjit has said that at present the MMA/ADA conservancy has dropped to its lowest in five years. With June almost over, it is believed that the rainfall is insufficient to recharge the conservancy.

With this in mind, the MMA/ADA has embarked on several interventions to mitigate any shortfall in irrigation water, DPI reported.