NIS denies cutting benefits to sugar workers

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) yesterday denied a claim by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) that it has taken a decision not to honour claims for sickness or accident benefits made by sugar workers.

On Friday GAWU issued a call for the reported decision to be rescinded after saying that it had learned from its members that claims made were not being processed for payments. GAWU, along with the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE), which also represents sugar workers, said it wrote to NIS General Manager Holly Greaves on May 22 but up to Friday they were still awaiting a response.