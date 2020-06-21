Technology key to ensuring continuity of courts’ operations amid COVID-19

Committed to ensuring the administration of justice even in a time of crisis, the judiciary’s response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is not an isolated one, but a concerted regional effort aimed at continuity of services.

This was highlighted by acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire SC during an exclusive interview with this newspaper on the courts’ operations, challenges faced and lessons learnt in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Underscoring particularly what she described as the indispensable role technology is now playing for professions, the chief judge said that going forward, it will be utilised more by the courts. She said that while to some extent it had been used before the pandemic, its use now in a time where social-distancing guidelines to stem the spread of COVID-19 are needed, has been magnified. Efficient, convenient and time-saving lessons have been learnt and technology will continue to be employed even after the pandemic, she said.