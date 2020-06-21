Kyk-Over-Al and local literature

Among the most valued achievements of the Caribbean Press, while it flourished between 2009 and 2015, was the reprint of the early volumes of Kyk-Over-Al. These reprints made immediately available and accessible, publications that had become scarce and endangered. They re-opened a window to literature for the delight of readers and the profit of researchers. The recovery of this arcane reservoir is a weighty contribution to the rediscovery of an interesting and seminal period in the forward march of Guyanese and West Indian literature.