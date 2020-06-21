Looking ahead beyond victimology, which is a dead end

APNU will not succeed in its efforts to reverse the results of the recount; and shared governance will not be achieved by the light touch of a Madame Chancellor/President or on the rubble of burnt out ballot boxes. The most recent case in the Court of Appeal or any other case that may be later filed, such as an elections petition, will not overturn the results of the elections. The reason is because the elections were free, fair and credible, as they have all been since 1992, notwithstanding the allegations that have been made by the loser, or anyone else, after every election. There was an audit of the 1997 elections as part of the Herdmanston Accord, supervised by Justice Ulric Cross of Trinidad and Tobago. He found no fraud. The challenge to the validity of thousands of votes in the Esther Perreira case, shortly after the audit was rejected. An audit, as described by the Caricom Team in its Report, was again conducted, this time on the 2020 elections, and the results did not sustain the allegations of fraud.