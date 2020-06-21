Guyana’s Infant Oil & Gas Sector: Does “world class” potential trump “a baptism of fire and brimstone?”

Introduction

In today’s column I continue this extended appraisal of the likely future impacts of the 2020 global general crisis (as I have described this term in previous columns) on Guyana’s infant oil and gas sector. I have chosen the metaphor “a baptism of fire and brimstone” in order to dramatise the severe challenges that the 2020 general crisis pose for the country’s oil and gas sector within a matter of weeks, after the commencement of commercial production on December 20, 2019.

To recap briefly, the essential thread of this presentation is to frame my evaluation under the rubric of two time-frames; namely: 1) the short (near-term) to medium-term, and 2) the medium-term to the long-term (secular), respectively. Thus far, I have completed the first of the two tasks, except for the fact that I shall revisit the “near-term” in my summing-up of the evaluation. The reasoning behind this is that the approach allows more time to elapse, thereby aiding me in getting a better handle on emerging trends this year.