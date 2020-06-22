Guyana records 21 new COVID-19 cases

Guyana has confirmed 21 new cases of COVID 19, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shamdeo Persaud announced this afternoon.

Presenting an update on the local situation, Persaud said that the 21 new cases were confirmed from 39 tests that were conducted. With the newest cases, Guyana has now recorded a total of 205 positive cases. There have been 12 deaths to date.

Persaud also said that to date 103 persons have recovered, 90 persons are in institutional isolation, and 24 persons are in institutional quarantine.

A total of 2,147 tests have been conducted to date.