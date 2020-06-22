Now is the time to plant a kitchen garden

With many Guyanese not being able to work due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Suresh Sugrim, President of the Humanitarian Mission Guyana Inc., (HMGI) said it is the perfect time for them to engage in planting kitchen gardens.

He told Stabroek News (SN) that gardening would not just enable them to provide sustenance for their families during the lockdown, but it is therapeutic and would help to relief some of the stress of not having an income, currently.

He urged them to make use of the wasted space in their yards to plant vegetables like bora, boulanger and callaloo so as to keep active and be productive at the same time.