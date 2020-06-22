One more case of COVID-19 recorded

Another person has been confirmed positive for COVID-19 after 60 more persons were tested.

The high number of tests comes after two days in which no new tests were recorded. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 184. The number of persons in institutional isolation remains at 69 while 24 persons remain in institutional quarantine. The last new confirmed cases were on Thursday where the Ministry of Public Health’s Dashboard (MoPH) showed that twelve persons were said to have tested positive for the virus. Between Thursday to Saturday the MoPH’s dashboard stayed