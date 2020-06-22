Policeman dies in Land of Plenty accident

A Sergeant of the Guyana Police Force died yesterday afternoon after being involved in a vehicular collision on the Land of Plenty Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

The dead man has been identified as twenty-five-year old Lakhan Persaud of Lot 5 Columbia, Essequibo Coast.

Regional Commander, Superintendent Crystal Robinson yesterday told Stabroek News that the accident occurred at approximately 1.35 pm yesterday.

She said from preliminary investigations, Persaud, who worked in the Force’s finance department, was allegedly speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several parked cars.

As a result of the impact, Persaud’s vehicle spun around several times before coming to a halt.

Persaud was rescued from the motor car by public-spirited citizens and rushed to a Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.