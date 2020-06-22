Roman Catholic Bishop says it’s expected that leadership will honour votes of electorate

Roman Catholic Bishop of Georgetown Francis Alleyne yesterday said it is expected that Guyana’s leadership would honour the votes of the electorate and act in their well-being.

In a Pastoral Letter to the members of the Catholic Church and “to all people of good will” in Guyana, Bishop Alleyne spoke on the recent elections and the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“You, the people of God of this nation Guyana, in the civil domain have been on hold since 21st December 2018. From that time until the present the major political parties have had much to say, the Courts have spoken, diplomats and observers have added their perspective, the Elections Commission has carried out its mandate. Local groups and individuals have given their views. What stands out in all of this is what you the people of God of this nation have shown. You have waited with patience and trust, you have admirably done your part in turning out to the polls and casting your vote. Over ten thousand persons, from among you, have supervised the voting procedure at the 2,239 polling stations and done so in a responsible manner – so proved by the statements of polls and recount,” the Bishop said.